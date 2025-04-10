Editorial: What do you think should be done with Main St. parking?

Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Bates was chairing the April 7 regular Belleville City Council meeting in the absence of Mayor Ken Voigt. She said she asked a discussion item on Main Street parking be added to the agenda. Bates wanted the council and the public to consider parking and come up with a solution.

She said two business owners had come before the council at two different meetings recently to ask for help. They said employees from other businesses were blocking the spaces in front of their shops that should be kept open for their customers. They were very frustrated.

Bates asked about putting time limits on parking and city manager Jason Smith said it is a double-edged sword to put limits on parking. He said they want Belleville to be walkable, where people leave their cars and walk and shop and, hopefully, are gone several hours.

Councilwoman Julie Kissel said they could ask the police chief to look into a way to rent spaces in front of businesses to the businesses for their customers, like in Ferndale.

With limits, enforcement is needed, Smith said. He said people are alienated with meters. Bates asked about angle parking and Smith said when Main Street was redone the sidewalks were widened and there is no room for angle parking now.

Bates decided the council needed to talk some more when the full council and police chief were present. They want the public’s ideas as well. What do you think?