City purchases two new Dominion voting tabulators

At its April 7 regular meeting, the Belleville City Council voted unanimously to buy two Dominion Voting high-speed tabulators at a total cost of $11,236.

The council was operating at a bare quorum with mayor Ken Voigt and councilman Jeremiah Beebe both absent. Mayor pro-tem Kelly Bates chaired the meeting.

The tabulators for in-person voting at the two polling locations cost $6,593 each for a total of $13,236. The current tabulators will be bought back for $1,000 each, reducing the total cost by $2,000.

Clerk/treasurer Brianna Hootman wasn’t at the meeting, but city manager Jason Smith said she had some extra funding in her budget for elections and wanted the two, high-speed tabulators. He said the current ones were purchased five years ago and are on “the slower side.”

In other business at the April 7 meeting, the council:

• Watched mayor pro-tem Bates present a proclamation to a roomful of Belleville High School girls’ basketball team members, setting April 7 as “Belleville Girls’ Varsity Basketball Day” in the city of Belleville to celebrate the team’s state title. She had to take the proclamation back temporarily so the missing council members would be able to sign the document;

• Approved a resolution on a three-year plan for compliance with Public Act 51, Section 10K, as required by law, committing to how 10% of the Michigan Transportation Funds received will be used for non-motorized improvements. Smith said that included sidewalks, tree trimming, and pedestrian safety, as well as upgrades for the Iron Belle Trail;

• Removed from the agenda approval of the annual Fill the Boot for Autism event that was to be put on by the fire department from 2-6 p.m. on April 2 at the corner of High and Main streets. This is a fund raiser for the Autism Alliance of Michigan. Fire Chief 2 Chris Zweng said April 2 had bad weather so they plan to do it later in April and he’ll let them know when;

• Removed from the original agenda the presentations of service recognition plaques to Alicia McGovern, who retired from the Downtown Development Authority; and Mike Hawkins and Mike Renaud, who retired from the planning commission. It was explained they all were sick and couldn’t attend the meeting;

• Heard Bates say she was disappointed in the DDA follow-up list that had been added to the city council’s consent agenda because even though she had spoken to the DDA regularly about it, nothing on the DDA list mentioned Victoria Commons’ streets;

• Heard Smith report that 76.19% of the water meters had been replaced and the number went up after door tagging and saying they were going to cut the water off if the meter isn’t replaced. Smith also reported one of the city employees had not been replacing the meters properly, having to do with what the worker had said were broken valves. He no longer works for the city, Smith said;

• Learned there was to be a special meeting the next day, Tuesday, April 8, to approve bids for milling and capping Liberty and High streets. Smith said bids were to be opened at 2 p.m. and then Hennessey Engineers would review the bids and give a recommendation before the 6:30 p.m. special meeting;

• Heard Smith report he has “shot for the moon” in a grant application that would include funds for the full design of a roundabout at Five points, a mini-roundabout at Third, the Main Street slightly raised pedestrian crossing at Fourth, and other projects. He said he expects to hear back by June on the grant;

• Learned Smith expected to get the bid specifications the next day for work on the new city hall. They will hire a general contractor who would manage the other contractors. Smith said he will get someone else to look at the windows because that company can get R-o32 window rating. He said they also could get bulletproof coverings on the windows if the city wanted that; and

• Heard councilman Randy Priest report he was the only Belleville city representative at the Hands-Off! demonstration in Canton last Saturday. He said 2,500 people were there to demonstrate against “the current assault on our democracy.” He said by 3:15 p.m. everybody was gone and not a piece of paper was left as litter.