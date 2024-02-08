Editorial: Should WDIV-TV put its camera on the library instead?

At the Feb. 5 meeting of the Belleville City Council, City Manager Jason Smith asked for approval to negotiate the final agreement with WDIV-TV so it could put its television camera on their roof antenna. The council also wanted to make sure the city had a hold-harmless agreement.

At an earlier meeting, council members said they wanted to make sure if the camera fell off the roof and injured someone, the city didn’t want to be held responsible.

City Manager Smith said he was sure they could negotiate the hold-harmless agreement and he would bring the final agreement to the council for approval.

He said the television channel wanted the camera for weather and for views of the area for its reporting.

Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Bates, who was chairing the meeting in the absence of the mayor, asked what they would do if the city decided to demolish city hall and Smith said they could cancel the agreement.

John Juriga, an elected member of the Belleville Area District Library board, suggested the camera be put on the roof of the library instead of city hall and have it pointed out over the lake. He said it could be put in an area away from the bee hives.

The council agreed that was a good idea and told Smith to discuss it with WDIV.

Of course, they will ask the library about putting a camera on its roof.