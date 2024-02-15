Court Watching: Four conferences set Feb. 28 for accused catalytic converter thief

Matthew Mark Taylor, 30, of Sumpter Township was scheduled for his four probable cause conferences and one remote pretrial on Jan. 17. He is charged with larcenies from vehicles, mostly catalytic converters, in Romulus and Van Buren Township in 2020.

His defense attorney Rebecca Tieppo was assigned to the cases in October and is seeking a global resolution. She said she needed time to work with the prosecutor and Judge Martin adjourned the probable cause conferences until Feb. 28 and said the driving while license suspended misdemeanor will continue with the felony cases.

Tieppo said she didn’t know the history of this case and Martin told how it started before Judge David Parrott who recused himself after finding the victims were his friends. The other two judges also recused themselves and the court was arranging for a visiting judge to preside. Then COVID hit and Martin was elected to the bench. She was able to continue with the cases.

Taylor failed to appear for his four preliminary exams on Dec. 6. The exams had been set for Oct. 18, but the defendant said his new attorney had not been in contact.

Judge Martin told the attorney that her client owes the court $5,800 from other cases and for him to make arrangements to settle these commitments. Taylor laughed at this statement.

Derek William-Ryan Jones

Derek William-Ryan Jones, 30, of Canton was arraigned by Judge Martin on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Sept. 25, 2022 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for Oct. 5, 2022. Personal bond was set at $10,000 and he must not return to a home on Outer Drive or have any contact with the victim except by a third party to arrange care for a child they share in common. On Oct. 5, 2022 his attorney Andrew Sullivan asked Judge Martin for permission for Jones to do his job at Town and Country Mobile Home Park where he has a contract and that is where the victim resides. A tree is down and Jones needs to do his job, Sullivan said.

Judge Martin said she had no objection to allowing him to fulfill his contract, but he is not to go to the victim’s home.

A preliminary exam on the charges was held Nov. 23, 2022 and he was bound over to circuit court for a Nov. 30 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Dec. 14, a final conference for Feb. 1, 2023 a pretrial for Feb. 8 and then Feb. 22, at which time he pled guilty to intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and the domestic violence charge was dropped. On March 8, he was fined $198 and sentenced to 12 months in the Wayne County Jail with a credit of 100 days and three years of probation starting March 8, 2023. In lieu of other fees, he was sentenced to 100 hours of community service.

Stephanie Renee Sutton

Stephanie Renee Sutton, 36, of Ypsilanti, was charged with police officer assault on Feb. 19, 2021 in Van Buren Township and was present by zoom for her probable cause conference on Oct. 5, 2022. Her attorney Sharon Jones worked out a plea deal and she pled guilty to an added count of attempted obstruction of a police officer and was put on one year of probation. Her attorney said she attempted to run away from Police Officer Fidel. The original charge was dismissed.

Jones said her client has nine months of sobriety and is in a program through 14B District Court. Judge Martin sent her to the probation department for a recommendation and the formal sentencing was held Nov. 28, 2022. It included fines totaling $1,325 and random testing.

Gregory Martin Scully

Gregory Martin Scully of Ann Arbor and previously of Belleville, was charged with possession of narcotics or cocaine less than 25 grams on Aug. 20, 2021 in Van Buren Township. He was present for his Oct. 5 probable cause conference which was adjourned to Oct. 12 because not all the discovery had been received by the defense.

Court records show on Sept. 12, Scully called the court and said he tried to turn himself in to Van Buren Police on the warrant that had been out on him, but a “lady from VBPD” told him they do not let them turn themselves in and he should contact the court. The court told him to talk to the officer in charge to set up turning himself in on a warrant.

Scully turned himself into the court in person on Sept. 15, 2022 and he was arraigned.

On Oct. 12, 2022 his live exam was set for Nov. 2, 2022. The exam was conducted and Judge Green dismissed the case.

Justin Lee Boyer

Justin Lee Boyer, 41, of Chelsea is charged with operating while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance – analogues on Sept. 18, 2021 in Sumpter Township. He was present for his Oct. 5, 2022 probable cause conference and his attorney Sofia Nelson said she was seeking a misdemeanor resolution, but she has all the discovery except the disk given to her coworker which she has yet to get. The exam was set for Nov. 23, 2022 but she said they may not need it.

On Nov. 23, 2022 the exam was held and Boyer was bound over to circuit court for a Dec. 7, 2022 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Jan. 6, 2023 and a final conference for March 10. A pretrial was set for March 17 and adjourned to May 15.

A jury trial was set for Aug. 30, 2023 but on July 12, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating under the influence of liquor / per se / OWI-3rd offense, a felony. The other two charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to a fine of $1,698, 60 hours of community service, confinement in the Wayne County Jail with credit for two days served, and two years of probation starting Sept. 8, 2023.

Marion Lucille Goodlow

Marion Lucille Goodlow, 54, of Sumpter Township had been charged with indecent exposure on March 12, 2022 in Sumpter Township. A bench trial was set for Oct. 7, 2022 and at that time a plea hearing was held and she pled no contest to a reduced charge of disorderly person. She was sentenced to 12 months of probation, no contact with an address on Rawsonville Road, and a fine of $200. On Oct. 11, 2023, the previous disposition was set aside and the caseload reopened. Charges were dismissed by the party and the case was closed.

Alaina Christine Fain

Alaina Christine Fain, 36, of Canton was present before Judge Green on Oct. 12 on a motion hearing. Her attorney Connie Ribiat had presented a motion to set aside the conviction and Judge Green said she would sign it and go along with what the state recommended.

Fain had been charged with home invasion-third degree and assault or assault and battery for a Jan. 8, 2012 incident in the city of Belleville. The first charge was reduced to illegal entry without owner’s permission. All aspects of probation had been complied with.

Deborah Joann Collett

Deborah Joann Collett, 59, of New Boston had her probable cause conference adjourned from Oct. 12 to Oct. 26, 2022. She is charged with operating while intoxicated-third on March 29, 2022 in Sumpter Township.

Her defense attorney Murray Duncan said he was trying to get a plea deal for her and so Judge Green adjourned the probable cause conference to Oct. 26, 2022. The live preliminary exam was set for Nov. 9. Then it was set for Dec. 14.

On Dec. 14, the defendant waived the exam and Judge Green bound her over to circuit court for trial, with a Dec. 28 arraignment on the information reset by the court to Jan. 11, 2023. A calendar conference then was set for Jan. 24. Final conference was set for March 14 and continued to April 20. A final conference was set for May 2 and she pled guilty to the offense. On May 26, she was fined $908 and sentenced to two years of probation.

Jason John McCulley

Jason John McCulley, 53, of Van Buren Township was charged with domestic violence-third offense notice on April 2 in Van Buren Township. He was freed on $5,000 personal bond. McCulley was present by zoom for his Oct. 12 probable cause conference before Judge Green. His live preliminary exam was set for Nov. 22. At that time he pled nolo contendere to a reduced charge of domestic violence. His file was sent to probation for a recommendation before the final sentencing. He was sentenced to non-reporting probation with no fines.