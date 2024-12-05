Editorial: Outdoor gym for city of Belleville slips away as grant offer expires

On Dec. 2, Belleville city manager Jason Smith said the Priority Health Campaign $50,000 grant offer to the city has been extended to Tuesday so the council could have time to approve the $127,000 expenditure to secure the grant.

Mayor Ken Voigt said the city asked the Downtown Development Authority for help at the last DDA meeting and they didn’t exactly say no, but wanted more information. He said since the DDA isn’t interested, the $127,000 would have to come out of the city’s fund balance.

Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Bates said fitness is important, supporting the expenditure.

Mayor Voigt said there have been significant improvements to Village Park and this outdoor gym could be put between the kids’ play area and the pickle ball court and it’s an opportunity for the city. He said Canton, Brownstown, and Westland have them, along with about 14 communities in Michigan.

Councilman Jeremiah Beebe said he has a problem with the cost of $127,000, which could help repair a street. “They give us a grant and sell us the equipment? I would say no.”

Councilwoman Julie Kissel said, “Not from the fund balance.”

Councilman Randy Priest was absent and excused and so there were only four council members, two for and two against the project. Beebe said he would vote no and the mayor said there was no motion. The outdoor gym grant slipped away.