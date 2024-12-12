Mary Jo Suchy wins Lions’ football tickets from BACA

On Dec. 8, Santa drew the winning entry for a pair of Lions vs. Vikings football game tickets in January offered by the Belleville Area Council for the Arts as a fundraiser.
The winner was Mary Jo Suchy, director of the Belleville Area District Library and active Rotarian who was not present for the drawing. The raffle was held to support bringing the Missoula Children’s Theater for performances next summer.
