Editorial: July 4 Marks 250 Years of the United States of America

On Saturday, July 4, we can all celebrate 250 years of the United States of America. It was a bumpy road to this place, but anything worth having in life is worth working for.

Our U.S. Constitution stands tall among nations in the world as we show them how to let people govern themselves, hopefully with more dignity and honor than arguing.

People, being as different as they are, are both praising and criticizing the Declaration of Independence and Constitution. Are the documents old-fashioned? They are old, but ethics and morality and debate are still very important to our way of life.

Some people want the government to take care of them with other people’s money. We believe that each person has the right to earn his/her own way. If you work hard and make money, you should be the one to decide how to spend it.

We are delighted that there is a rise in patriotism for this special holiday. Communities all over the country are celebrating and waving American flags. We should be proud of our heritage and teach our children how special it is to be an American.

God bless America: Land of the free and home of the brave. Long may she thrive.

Note: This is editor Rosemary Otzman’s final editorial for the Belleville Area Independent.