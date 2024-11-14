Editorial: Crowd honors military veterans at Nov. 11 ceremony in Belleville

It was a sunny day with a cold wind off the lake on Monday, Nov. 11, when a crowd gathered at the Veterans Memorial in Belleville to honor military veterans retired and in service.

It was disappointing, however, when it came time to watch them lay the wreaths at the memorial. There were only two wreaths, one from the Veterans of Foreign Wars and one from the Polish Legion of American Veterans, with four empty spaces left.

That’s what happened last Veterans Day, as well. Before that, in past years, representatives from the city of Belleville and Van Buren and Sumpter townships would each place a wreath. Five places were filled with colorful displays. And then the representatives, usually veterans themselves, would say a few words explaining the importance of the young men and women who serve to keep our country safe.

George Kennedy, commander of the PLAV, told those gathered that the VFW and PLAV had members that were getting old and ailing and they needed new members. He asked the younger veterans to step forward and join the groups. The present veterans were able to do the gun salute. The crowd joined in on the “National Anthem” led by Lori Day and Geof Bush. Last year Clerk Leon Wright from Van Buren Township (a veteran) and State Rep. Reggie Miller were in the audience, but didn’t speak. This year, not an official in sight.