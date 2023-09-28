CSM Companies adds Kenworth dealership in Van Buren Township

CSM Companies held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 14 for its newest Kenworth dealership in the metro-Detroit area.

The newly constructed 66,000-square-foot Kenworth truck facility is at 44660 N. I-94 Service Dr. in Van Buren Township.

Michigan Kenworth, a subsidiary of CSM Companies, has six locations throughout the state, including Grand Rapids, Gaylord, Saginaw, Dearborn, Clinton Township, and now metro-Detroit.

“We are proud to announce the opening of our newest dealership in Detroit,” said Bill Kozek, CEO of CSM Companies. “As a leading provider of Kenworth trucks, we are committed to providing our customers with the best service and support. Our new dealership will allow us to better serve the Detroit community and surrounding areas.”

The company said the expansion is part of its mission to provide world-class support to its customers with easily accessible facilities located nationwide for new and used truck sales, all-make parts sales, and repair and maintenance service.

The newest Kenworth facility brings the CSM Companies’ locations to 28 total nationwide. CSM said the modern metro-Detroit Kenworth dealership will feature more than 17,000 square feet of warehouse for parts inventory, 30 service bays including three bays dedicated for Express Lane Triage, and an additional dedicated wash bay.

The property has nearly 10 acres of parking area that allows ample parking for new and used truck sales, along with dedicated space for trailer parking. In addition, the facility will be fitted with infrasture to support green initiatives, such as EV charging stations.