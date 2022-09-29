Court Watching at 34th District Court

Joseph Lawrence Broomfield

Joseph Lawrence Broomfield, 44, of Detroit, was charged with first-degree retail fraud for allegedly rolling a cart containing ten boxes of work boots out of the Meijer store in Van Buren Township on June 4. After a preliminary exam at 34th District Court, he was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 21 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference has been set for Oct. 6.

Kevin Demarco Whitfield

Kevin Demarco Whitfield, 24, of Detroit was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 21 arraignment on the information on charges of armed robbery and unlawful imprisonment on Sept. 14 at the Romulus Marriott Hotel. His arraignment on the information was rescheduled for Sept. 28.

Richard Louis Hollie

Richard Louis Hollie of Detroit had his probable cause conference Sept. 21 on a charge of retail fraud-first degree, a felony, on Sept. 4 in Van Buren Township. He posted bond of $5,000/10%. His live preliminary exam was set for Oct. 12.

Tanee Shanell Collins

Tanee Shanell Collins of Van Buren Township was present for a remote pretrial on Sept. 21 on a charge of child abuse-fourth degree on July 4 in Van Buren Township. Her defense attorney Dan Bitar worked out a plea deal with the prosecutor where she would plead no contest to the charge and the charge would be deferred for nine months and if there were no further problems it would be dismissed. She is moving to Georgia and Judge Tina Brooks Green, who agreed to the plea, had no problem with her moving. A fine of $500 was levied.

Amanda Lynn Barton

Amanda Lynn Barton of Monroe was due to be at 34th District Court on Sept. 21 for a probable cause conference, but she failed to appear, so a warrant was signed for her arrest by Judge Tina Brooks Green. Barton is charged with controlled substance – second or subsequent offense notice – double penalty, a felony, on Sept. 6, 2019 in Sumpter Township.

Andrew Enrique Tuomi-Galindez

Andrew Enrique Tuomi-Galindez, 25, of Canton, is charged with four counts of uttering & publishing on Nov. 18, 2020 in Sumpter Township. Charges were entered on May 24, 2022. His preliminary exam was set for Sept. 21 and he waived his exam. Judge Green bound him over to the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice for an arraignment on the information on Oct. 5. He is free on $5,000 personal bond and bond was continued.