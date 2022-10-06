City Councilwoman Amy Henry resigns because she is moving

Belleville City Manager/Police Chief Dave Robinson announced Tuesday morning that City Councilwoman Amy Henry is resigning to move to Van Buren Township because she and her husband got an offer they couldn’t refuse for their lakeside house and wanted a smaller home.

City Manager Robinson said this means that the council will have to appoint someone to the council position and he is asking for applications.

He said those interested in serving on the council may pick up an application from either him or the City Clerk at city hall, so they can be interviewed and considered.