BHS to present ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ Nov. 18, 19, 20

By Andrea VanDenBergh

Tiger Drama, the drama club at Belleville High School, will be presenting Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” on Nov. 18, 19 and 20 in the Belleville High School Auditorium.

Play director and Drama Club leader Jessica Carlin said, “Tiger Drama is a program striving to help students thrive and have fun while gaining real-world skills. Our goal is to make an entirely student-run program where they have their hands in all the processes from set design and building to costumes and directing elements. We create a space to have fun, act and build lasting friendships. Our students do things they never thought they could do and beam with pride with every new endeavor.”

Tiger Drama presented “Rumours” by Neil Simon and “Seussical the Musical” last year.

The program has grown in popularity so much that this year’s play actually features two separate casts. The first cast will perform the Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. shows and the second cast will perform the Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. shows.

“I was a little worried there would be competition between the two casts,” said senior Aaron Rizzo, who plays Jack Worthing in the first cast. “But now I am excited to see the different takes on the characters and am happy that more people can be in the drama program.”

Carlin states that this year’s play, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” is taught in some of the BHS ELA classrooms and has become a student favorite among those who have read it. “The story’s twists and turns keep them reacting and they love Oscar Wilde’s ability to poke fun at the upper-class British society of the time,” said Carlin.

Senior David Grivas, who plays Jack Worthing in the second cast, said, “I think the audience will appreciate the humor of the play. When they understand it, Earnest is good at not making the audience feel dumb.”

Tickets are $10 at the door and can be paid for with cash or credit. Light concessions will be available.

Mark your calendars for Tiger Drama’s winter “Random Acts of Theater: A Night of Student-Directed Scenes” on Jan. 20 and 21 and the spring musical, “High School Musical,” which will be performed on April 28 and 29.