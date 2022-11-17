Editorial: Election season over, holiday season coming up

At last, the nonstop political ads on television and the piles of political mail that came every delivery day are over.

The voters can breathe a sigh of relief. The candidates that were elected are happy and those who lost are sad. There are questions on the voting process and people are coming up with ways to make it better.

But this is the time to look forward to Thanksgiving next week. Christmas is not many days after that. It looks like Belleville, Van Buren, and Sumpter offices all will be closed between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The Winter Fest is being planned with lots of fun activities for all ages. Wish the parade on Dec. 3 would be called the Christmas parade since that’s what it is. Santa will be hauled in by the Belleville Fire truck this year.

But Santa has no Christmas tree to light once he gets here because the traditional one at the museum has been cut down and the one at the entry to the city, put in with the dreams of Ruth Bleeker, has also been removed.

And, the annual festival of holiday trees at the museum won’t be put on since the museum is closed and a new museum plan is under way. The Central Business Community is considering a way to put trees up outside and get them decorated. We’ll hear more on that, but time is flying so it better be fast. But don’t forget the reason for the season.