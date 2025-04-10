Belleville proclamation names April 7 as BHS Girls’ Basketball Day

WHEREAS, the Belleville High School Girls’ Basketball Team has achieved the highest honor in Michigan high school basketball by winning the State Championship; and

WHEREAS, through dedication, perseverance, and teamwork, the players, coaches, and staff have demonstrated exceptional skill and sportsmanship throughout the season; and

WHEREAS, this championship victory brings great pride and recognition to Belleville High School, the City of Belleville, and the entire community; and

WHEREAS, the team’s success is a testament to the hard work, commitment, and passion of the student-athletes, coaching staff, school administrators, families, and supporters; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the Belleville City Council and all our residents hereby congratulate the Belleville High School Girls’ Basketball Team for their outstanding accomplishment and extend our deepest appreciation for their dedication and contributions to our community.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that April 7, 2025 be recognized as BELLEVILLE GIRLS’ VARSITY BASKETBALL DAY in the City of Belleville and we encourage all residents to celebrate this historic victory.

This is to be signed by Mayor Kenneth Voigt and all four council members.

April 7, 2025