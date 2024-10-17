Arts Council presents 60 artists, 150 entries in weekend art show

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts presented its 15h-annual Community Art Show Oct. 11-13. More than 60 talented artists participated with some 150 entries for public viewing at the Belleville Yacht Club.

A special thank you goes to the judges of the artwork for the show: Debbie Juriga, local basketweaving artist; Susan McDowell, member of Ann Arbor Fiberarts Guild; and Sharon St. Mary, former professional potter.

BACA congratulates the winners as follows:

• 2-Dimension: 1st – Diane Matz, 2nd – Nicki Pijanowski, 3rd – Michael Swartsell

• 3D/Fiber Art: 1st – Loel Gnadt, 2nd – Collette McClinton, 3rd – Ethan Geppert

• Photography: 1st – Dreama Arnett, 2nd – Gary Washington, 3rd – Genevieve Gregory

• Upcycled: 1st – Laura Bremmer, 2nd – Ed Good, 3rd – Steven Paulsen

• Teens (Ages 13-17): 1st – Katherine Gregory, 2nd – Sophia Rabaa, 3rd – Sophia Rabaa

• Children (Ages 6-12): 1st – Grace Kelley, 2nd –Leo Gregory, 3rd – Jane Gregory

• People’s Choice: A Tie, Nicki Pijanowski’s “Rommel” and Cynthia Price’s “Jack and the Jukebox”

Winners in all seven categories were awarded ribbons and cash prizes. More photos of the winning artwork can be seen on facebook at Belleville Area Council for the Arts – BACA.

Guest judges gave ribbons to the following artists: Amy Eversole awarding Mary Gazdag; Keith Johnston choosing Michele Montour; Lisa Martin selecting Renee Turner, Mary Jo Suchy choosing Sophia Rabaa and Ken Voigt awarding Katherine Gregory.

After the awards ceremony, Howard Puchalsky, wood-carving artist, presented a sunflower carving to member Jean Morris for her years of her service as the Sunshine Committee chairperson, sending birthday greetings and handmade birthday gifts to BACA members.

Special display tables were set up for Emily Bryant, 2024 Senior Scholarship Recipient, and the W.H.A.T. (We Have Artistic Talent), local artist group.

BACA thanks the Art Show sponsors: Wayne County Commissioner Al Haidous for the Wayne County Community Partnership Grant for BACA programs, Amy M. Eversole PLLC, Jean & Kerry Morris, Keith and Ginger Bruder, Karyn Chiang, Michele Montour, Thom and Cynthia Price, The Pumpkin Factory, and Wagner’s Homestead Farm.

BACA appreciates and thanks the Belleville Yacht Club, Garden Fantasy on Main, and The Pumpkin Factory for their contributions to the show. Programs were printed by Johnston Enterprises and designed by Michele Montour.

The organizing committee members were Karyn Chiang, Rhonda Dutton, Kim Ensch, Elaine Gutierrez, Michele Montour, Cynthia Price, Howard Puchalsky, Cheryl Wagner, and Kathryn Wood.

Other BACA programs include cultural outings, Music Lakeside summer series, community art, and student scholarships. For more information go to website: www.bacaart.org .

Elaine Gutierrez

Belleville Area Council for the Arts