Belleville’s Harvest Fest features 70 tractors to examine

Harvest Fest in Belleville on Saturday, Oct. 12, had sunny skies and a large turnout. The 70 tractors that were going to be in a parade from Harris Road in Sumpter to Main Street, arriving at 11 a.m. in Belleville, arrived 20 minutes earlier than expected and parked along both sides of the street from Third to Fourth streets so people could inspect them and take pictures.

The Belleville Area District Library and Central Business Community had events, along with the Belleville Area Museum.