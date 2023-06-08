10 outdoor sculptures leased for a year by Belleville, VBT DDAs

The following ten outdoor sculptures have been erected in the city of Belleville and Van Buren Township. They will stay in place for a year. The sculptures are paid for by the Belleville Downtown Development Authority and the Van Buren Township DDA.

“Eight Horse Wind Vane” made of steel by Mike Schikian. Price $8,000. At Five Points in Belleville

“Ironman” made of painted steel by Todd Kime. Price $5,800. Next to the Secretary of State office at Davenport Plaza, Savage Road

“Leftovers” made of welded steel by Todd Kime. Price $7,000. In front of Belle Tire on Belleville Road

“Holey Spirit” made of steel and glass by Todd Kime. Price $4,800. At Harris Park, Belleville Road, next to Aldi’s

“The Feather” made of steel, MDO, UV ink, and acrylic sealer by Kirk Seese. Price $7,500. Van Buren Township Hall

“Conversion Redux” made of painted steel by Robert Garcia. Price $4,000. In front of McDonald’s on Belleville Road

“The Parade” made of steel and glass by Todd Kime. Price $20,000. At triangle at Belleville and Quirk roads next to Van Buren Township sign

“Asea” made of mild/stainless steel by Michael Magnotta. Price $10,000. At entrance to city of Belleville at Main Street and Denton Road

“Fairy Birth” made of oak and sheet metal. Price $4,500. At Chase Bank on Main Street in Belleville

“Fear” made of mild steel and paint by David Smiczek. Price $2,500. At Belleville Area District Library