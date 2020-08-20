Zoom Court Watching: Kenneth Parker faces 14 felony charges for July 31 incident in VBT

Kenneth Lamont Parker, 40, of Ypsilanti had his probable cause conference adjourned for two weeks, until Aug. 26, by 34th District Court Judge Tina Brooks Green, who noted that the defendant had just been arraigned a couple of days earlier.

Judge Green said Parker’s attorney said he had been in the infirmary or hospital.

He appeared before Judge Green on Aug. 12 from the Wayne County Jail where he is being held on $1 million bond, cash or surety.

Parker was charged with 14 felonies on July 31 in Van Buren Township, including criminal sexual conduct first degree, assault with intent to rob while armed, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), aggravated assault, six counts of felony firearm-second offense notice, and possession of firearms by a felon.

The mother of another defendant involved in the incident, Daniel Preston Hopkins, was present via Zoom and at one point in the proceedings the mother called out “crackhead” at Parker. Judge Green told her to be quiet or she would have to leave.

Daniel Preston Hopkins

Daniel Preston Hopkins, 40, of Westland was arraigned the previous week and has a $100,000 cash or surety bond in the same incident as Parker on July 31 in Van Buren Township.

Defense attorney William Glenn asked for reduction of the bond to $10,000/10% with a GPS tether. He said Hopkins is from Texas and has local family.

Prosecutor John Trummer said he had no objection to reduction of bond because there is a self-defense issue that only the trier of fact can resolve.

Judge Green reduced the bond. Hopkins told her he would stay with his cousin in Westland for at least the next two weeks.

Hopkins is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault).

The probable cause conference will be Aug. 26.