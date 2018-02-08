You’re invited to Mildred May’s 100th birthday celebration

Cedar Woods Assisted Living, 44401 S. I-94 Service Drive, Van Buren Township, will be celebrating Mildred May’s 100th birthday at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9.

The public is welcome to attend the celebration. Her actual birthday was Feb. 5, 1918.

Mildred was born in the small town of St. Elizabeth on the island of Jamaica. She grew up there and went to school with her brothers and sisters. She studied nursing.

As a young adult, she moved to Detroit. Here she met and married Lloyd, another Jamaican. Together they had two children.

Mildred worked as a registered nurse at several major hospitals in Detroit. The last hospital was Northwest Grace. The hospital was later closed and merged to become Sinai-Grace Hospital.

She enjoyed sewing and was very active in her church. She spent a lot of time volunteering at a local nursing home.