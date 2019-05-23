Yankee Air Museum salutes military with free tickets to air show

Yankee Air Museum is recognizing American Veterans and persons in active and reserve military service with complimentary tickets to Thunder Over Michigan Air Show, Aug. 3 and 4.

Veterans, reserves and active military personnel are invited to come to Yankee Air Museum, on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to receive two air show tickets (valued at $90). These complimentary tickets will be available in the Museum Gift Shop on this day and at this time only. The Museum asks people to present evidence of their service to receive the tickets. The Gift Shop is located immediately inside the public entrance at 47884 D Street, Belleville.

“The fact that we can have a major display of airplanes, and demonstrations of current and past aircraft defending our nation is a tribute to the freedom our military ensures,” said Kevin Walsh, executive director of Yankee Air Museum. “It’s only fitting that we invite military veterans and active service people to be our guests at this great show.”

Thunder Over Michigan has been one of the leading air shows in the country since 2003. The 2019 show includes a record gathering of F-4U Corsairs (fighter aircraft used extensively in WWII and Korea), the US Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, aerial demonstration pilot Michael Goulian, as well as many aircraft on static display. And there are plenty of food and drink vendors and attractions for the kids.

Walsh said the armed forces train and work in difficult conditions, place themselves in harm’s way, and are always prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice as thousands have before them. He said Yankee Air Museum is happy to offer this gesture of appreciation and hopes many veterans and service men and women will accept the invitation.

Yankee Air Museum will also recognize other key, and often unsung heroes of the American workforce, in future Thunder Over Michigan Air Show ticket gifts. Walsh said educators, health care workers and first responders are in line to receive the complimentary tickets. “It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the people who sacrifice so much for our country,” he concluded.

The same, two air show tickets, thank-you packages are planned for educators on June 8, health care workers on July 6 and first responders on July 13. More information will be available over the next few weeks. The general admission tickets are good for one day, either Aug. 3 or 4, of the air show.

Thunder Over Michigan will be held at Willow Run Airport, Aug. 3 and 4. Gates open at 9 a.m. For directions, see: http://yankeeairmuseum.org/airshow/directions/

For more information, call (734) 483-4030.