World War II reenactors list Belleville among favorite places to go

Belleville Police Chief Hal Berriman told the Belleville City Council at its Sept. 5 meeting that the World War II reenactors who put on the Battle for Belleville recently, enjoy coming to Belleville.

“The guy who brought the troops in said of all the places they go, Oakridge, TN, and Belleville, MI, are their favorites because of the reception they get,” Chief Berriman said.

He said the reenactors were in France earlier this year, near Utah Beach.

He said they want to come back next year with a full contingent, since there were fewer this year.

This is the third year of the Battle for Belleville World War II reenactment, which is put on right on Main Street as a prelude to the annual Thunder Over Michigan Air Show at Willow Run Airport.

In the past, re-enactors from the Air Show also put on a battle at Village Park, next to Victoria Commons, and have had parades down Main Street, followed by displays of World War II weapons at Victory Park., all to promote the Air Show.

At its 20-minute, Sept. 5 meeting, the city council also:

• Held a one-minute public hearing, during which no comments were made, on an ordinance amendment to update the International Property Maintenance Code. Then, the ordinance amendment was unanimously accepted. “We need an up-to-date code,” said Building Official Rick Rutherford. Councilman Tom Smith was absent from the meeting;

• Approved the fourth year of the Zombie 5K Run/Walk put on by the Belleville High School New Tech and the Belleville Downtown Development Authority. It will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, beginning and ending at the Horizon Park Gazebo. Runners will go out over the Denton Road Bridge through a residential area and then back. High Street will be closed from Main to Roys. The parking lane on Main from High to Denton will also be closed;

• Approved closing West Columbia Avenue in front of the high school for ten minutes at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 22, for an Elementary School Parade that will start at the Administration Building, go out into the street in front of BHS, and then back in the high school driveway. There will be activities for elementary school students and then attendance at a home football game;

• Heard Fire Chief Brian Loranger say the fire department got a grant for two more defibrillators through a Washtenaw County program. The Fire Department Auxiliary will be paying the 10% matching funds needed; and

• Approved accounts payable of $535,237.75 and the following departmental expenditures in excess of $500: to MI Finance Authority, $26,385.17 for a loan payment from the DDA/State Revolving Fund; to GMS Sealcoating (approval prior to purchase), $4,700 for striping Main Street, from General/Street funds; to Action Training (carried over from the Aug. 21 meeting), $2,520 for annual agreement, fire fund; to Emergency Reporting, $1,668 for annual software package, fire fund; and to Snider Electric, $618 to repair park fountains, DDA/Parks.