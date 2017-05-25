Woman robs Mobil station at Haggerty/I-94 Service Dr.

Van Buren Township police are looking for a woman who held up a gas station without a mask, while wearing a Jason Giambi New York Yankees jersey, No. 25, and brandishing a pistol.

The Mobil gas station, at the corner of the I-94 Service Drive and Haggerty Road, released a surveillance video of her doing the May 16 nighttime robbery and leaving the store.

The video shows a white woman, believed to be in her 30s, confronting the clerk with a silver and black semi-automatic hand gun.

The clerk told police she stuck the gun under the window by the register and started demanding money, which he gave to her. He estimated he gave her a couple hundred dollars.

The suspect then entered the passenger side of a red compact SUV and fled the scene.

VBT Police Lt. Charles Bazzy said police have followed up on many tips from the public but have yet to find the woman.