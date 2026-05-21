Memorial Day parade begins at 10 a.m. Monday from BHS

On Monday, May 25, the Belleville Central Business Community will host a Memorial Day Parade stepping off from Belleville High School at 10 a.m.

Sponsors for the Parade are: Belleville Downtown District Authority, Clement Insurance Agency, Hampton Manor of Van Buren, Jack Demmer Ford, Wayne County Community College-Ted Scott Campus, KSpringer Media, and Milton Pharmacy.

The Belleville First United Methodist Church will host a King Brothers Pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. and the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Polish Legion of American Veterans will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial on High Street, immediately following the parade.

Following are the parade participants:

• Van Buren Township Public Safety Honor Guard

• Grand Marshals Pete Pitzen, VFW and Lori Day, PLAV

• Scouting America Troop #793

• BHS NJROTC Cadets

• City of Belleville officials

• Belleville Director of Public Safety Kris Faull

• City of Belleville Fire

• Sumpter Township Police and Fire

• Van Buren Township Police and Fire

• Van Buren Township elected officials

• Tyler Elementary School

• Dogs by Janet

• Laura Perry for State Representative

• American Heritage Girls Troop MI0413

• Rockwood councilwoman Marci Grzywacz, candidate for State Senate

• Kona Ice

• Belleville Central Business Community Business Dog

• River of Life Assembly Church

• Next Level Carts

• Rich Pietrogallo

• Big Best in Games