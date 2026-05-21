Memorial Day parade begins at 10 a.m. Monday from BHS

On Monday, May 25, the Belleville Central Business Community will host a Memorial Day Parade stepping off from Belleville High School at 10 a.m.
Sponsors for the Parade are: Belleville Downtown District Authority, Clement Insurance Agency, Hampton Manor of Van Buren, Jack Demmer Ford, Wayne County Community College-Ted Scott Campus, KSpringer Media, and Milton Pharmacy.
The Belleville First United Methodist Church will host a King Brothers Pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. and the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Polish Legion of American Veterans will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial on High Street, immediately following the parade.
Following are the parade participants:
• Van Buren Township Public Safety Honor Guard
• Grand Marshals Pete Pitzen, VFW and Lori Day, PLAV
• Scouting America Troop #793
• BHS NJROTC Cadets
• City of Belleville officials
• Belleville Director of Public Safety Kris Faull
• City of Belleville Fire
• Sumpter Township Police and Fire
• Van Buren Township Police and Fire
• Van Buren Township elected officials
• Tyler Elementary School
• Dogs by Janet
• Laura Perry for State Representative
• American Heritage Girls Troop MI0413
• Rockwood councilwoman Marci Grzywacz, candidate for State Senate
• Kona Ice
• Belleville Central Business Community Business Dog
• River of Life Assembly Church
• Next Level Carts
• Rich Pietrogallo
• Big Best in Games
On Monday, May 25, the Belleville Central Business Community will host a Memorial Day Parade stepping off from Belleville High School at 10 a.m.