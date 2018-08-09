Woman pedestrian hit by truck at corner of Main and High streets

At 6:05 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 1, Patricia Geison, 63, was crossing Main Street at the light at High Street when she was hit by an American Dream Construction Chevy pick up truck making a left turn from High onto northbound Main.

She was taken to the hospital and released. On Thursday, she told Belleville Police Chief Hal Berriman she was sore but there were no broken bones. She said she knew what time it was because she had just looked at her watch and knew she would be early for her appointment at the Wellness Center on Main.

Belleville Officer Tim Trombley was a witness to the accident. Geison was walking from the east side of Main to the west side on the north crosswalk with the green light. The pickup also had a green light.

Belleville Officer Kendra Rose cited the driver of the pickup for failure to yield at an intersection.