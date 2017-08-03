Woman dies after being pulled from Belleville Lake

Loretta Jackson, 44, died in St. Joseph Mercy Hospital three days after being pulled from Belleville Lake at Van Buren Park on Sunday, July 23.

The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner did the autopsy and a death certificate was released Tuesday listing the cause of death as accidental drowning, said Van Buren Township Police Lt. Charles Bazzy. He said it had been delayed because there was confusion over where the incident occurred.

Lt. Bazzy said Jackson and a friend walked past the swim buoys in the lake and got into difficulty in the deep water. They were struggling and a boat came by to help them, Bazzy said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for funeral arrangements.