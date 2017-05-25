‘We’re Still Country’ Country Fest ready in Sumpter Township

The carnival opens behind the community center at 5 p.m. Friday to kick off the beginning of the 2017 Sumpter Township Country Fest, which runs through Monday.

In previous years the carnival opened on Thursday, but this year Friday is opening day.

The 2017 theme is “We’re Still Country.”

On Friday, “The Detroit Drive” band offers live music beginning at 4 p.m. followed by Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations Band at 8 p.m.

The beer tent opens at 5 p.m., along with the baby contest, bingo, silent auction, and raffle sales. PNC’s Grow Up Great Mobile Learning Adventure is from 4-7 p.m.

Saturday kicks off with the annual parade at noon, starting at Sumpter Road and Judd and heading south to the fairgrounds on Sumpter Road. Randy Brown and Steve Jones will be announcing the parade entries from a booth across from township hall. Winners of parade awards will be announced at 1:30 p.m.

The Belleville Area District Library’s Pop-Up Storytime will be from 1 to 4 p.m. and impersonators will give “Tribute to the Legends” from 2 p.m. until the fairgrounds close at midnight.

Mark Rosenthal of Animal Magic, based in Sumpter Township and known nationwide, performs at 2 and 4 p.m. without charge to visitors.

Michigan Mini Horse Pulling starts at 7 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, the big events are the car show at noon and fireworks at dusk, preceded by the Truck Demolition Derby in the arena at 5:30 p.m., with tickets at $12 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under.

TJ Thomas and the Kentucky Strait Band will perform from 7 p.m. to midnight.

On Monday, Memorial Day, there’s more fun with continuing events and the Auto-Cross/Demolition Derby in the arena at 6 p.m., with a charge for tickets. The Yankee Trash Band performs from 6 p.m. until midnight.

Winners of the baby contest and raffle winners will be announced at 5 p.m.

There is free entertainment for children throughout the week end. And, there are inflatables and pony rides.

Crafters and vendors are on hand all three days.

For more information, call the Sumpter Township Hall at (734) 461-6201 or visit www.sumptertownship.com .

The festival is put on each year by the Sumpter Township Parks and Recreation Commission.