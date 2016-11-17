3

Wayne County to replace bridge on E. Huron River Dr.

Motorists are advised to avoid E. Huron River Drive between N. Haggerty and S. Haggerty over the next few weeks because the Wayne County Road Commission is replacing the deteriorated bridge over the Huron River.
Plans are for the county to start work Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 a.m. The work is expected to take two weeks.
Suggested alternate routes include the Lower Huron Clinton Metropark to Bemis Road or I-94 South Service Drive west from Haggerty to Belleville Road. Closure signs and detour signs are ready to be installed by the county.

  1. Paul Banks says:
    November 30, 2016 at 4:28 pm

    It in now the 305th and nothing is going on yet. Do you have a idea of when it will start now?

  2. Scott Strickland says:
    December 14, 2016 at 5:33 pm

    Two weeks are up. Is bridge now open? Thanks

