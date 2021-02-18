Waste Management explains clear-cutting of 118 acres of trees

Waste Management will clear-cut about 118 acres of trees from an 187-acre parcel at the northeast corner of Ecorse and I-275 to allow for expansion of its current 245-acre landfill.

At the Feb. 10 Zoom meeting of the VBT Planning Commission, Dan Power, Director of Planning and Economic Development, introduced requirements for a tree-removal permit that included $3,099 payment into the township’s tree fund.

James Hamann, of Waste Management of Michigan Inc., told the commission they started in 2014 dealing with the township and other bodies to get permission for expansion of the landfill.

He said they plan to clear just over 100 acres of trees on the east half of the old golfcourse because 33 ½ acres is needed for the landfill for additional space for retention basins and roads.

Hamann said they plan to have the new cells in use in 2022. He said they will stockpile one million yards of soil just north of the existing clubhouse for use.

“This is just the first phase,” Hamann said. “The expansion will go on for multiple years.”

Power gave the report written by him and planning consultant Vidya Krishnan on the tree removal and landscaping.

Power said now there is a waiver from the tree survey requirements because of an agreement with the township that supercedes this and money that was already paid.

Hamann said Waste Management allocated $350,000 for landscaping. He said they will submit their landscaping plan to the township and will agree with the plan that satisfies all the requirements.

Commissioner Jeff Jahr asked about a buffer along Ecorse and Power replied there is preservation planned rather than removal and replacement.

A 25’ wide landscaped buffer along the I-275 frontage and a 50’ wide landscaped buffer along the entire Ecorse Road buffer were agreed to in the previous agreement with the township.

Power said his department will take a look at the previous agreement administratively because some of the stipulated items in the tree permit are covered in that agreement.

Commissioner Bryon Kelley made the motion, supported by Jahr to approve the tree permit subject to stipulations. The motion passed unanimously.

Power said the next agenda is still in formation and there may be a meeting in two weeks.

Board of Zoning Appeals

He reported that the previous evening there was a meeting of the Board of Zoning Appeals. At that meeting Neapco sought a variance on maximum lot coverage and a decision was postponed to get feedback on a zoning issue from the planning commission. He said the commission will hear more about this.

The BZA denied the Clover Senior Housing proposed interpretation to include balconies in its square-foot count in apartments, he said.

But the BZA did say that the coffee room, seating and common area can be counted for liveable space. This allows the project to go forward, Power said, and it will be coming back to the planning commission.

Recreation Committee

Matthew Best, Director of Public Service, said at the Recreation Committee meeting the previous day, the public was invited to give their comments on the community center. He said 35 attended virtually and there were 45 different comments from residents, trustees, and others.

Director Best said planning commission members are invited to the next virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m., March 9, to provide their comments. He said they are looking for all comments.

Best said the Feb. 10 Recreation Committee meeting should be on the YouTube channel