VFW, PLAV served as Grand Marshals in Sumpter parade

Sumpter Township Parks & Recreation proudly honored the VFW Post 4434 and the PLAV Post 167 as Grand Marshals for the 2019 Sumpter Country Festival Parade on May 25. VFW Commander Robert Krouse and PLAV Commander George Kennedy were present with fellow post members.

VFW Post 4434 was chartered officially on Oct. 7, 1945. This VFW post took life as the dream of WWI veteran Harold “Harry” Agge, who garnered membership of 228 veterans of WWI and WWII. Agge became the first post commander.

Their meetings were held at the Van Buren Town Hall / Belleville Police Department as Agge was chief of police at the time. From there they met at the first facility located at 750 Huron River Dr. and eventually events necessitated a move to their present location at 44170 Bemis Rd. There they were enjoined with the PLAV Post 167 and the liaison has proven mutually beneficial.

The VFW Post 4434 will be celebrating its “75 Years of Service” on Sept. 21, 2019 at which time they will be dedicating a 105mm Howitzer. It will remain on display at the post.

PLAV stands for Polish Legion of American Veterans. PLAV USA was founded in 1920. In the early 1900s there was a large influx of Polish people that migrated here to escape the unrest in Europe. Many members of these families joined the United States military.

In support of them, families and friends of the local Polish families formed the PNA (Polish National Alliance). The members launched the local PLAV Post 167 and held their first meetings at the PNA Hall until enjoining with the Belleville VFW Post 4434. Together they now function as one group with the same beliefs and credo.

Both posts work together to provide services to our community. To name a few: they provide Honor Guard services, support school programs, visit VA hospitals, present Bugles Across America, were involved in implementing the community Veterans’ Memorial and, of course, the Buddy Poppy sales, the proceeds of which go directly to support veterans of all branches of the service and their families.

The PLAV and VFW have been supplemental in supporting our honorable veterans. Sadly, many died, some were wounded in combat and others, thankfully, returned home to their families unharmed but forever mindful of their unforgettable experiences. We are grateful to all that served and to those that work to make sure they are never forgotten.

Joanne Posegay

Sumpter Township