VBT summer youth program seeks homesites for community clean-up

Van Buren Township’s summer youth program is seeking home sites for neighborhood clean ups. All sites must be within Van Buren Charter Township boundaries and be occupied by someone who is at least 55 years of age and has no viable means of completing yard work.

“The R.E.A.L. (Revealing Exceptionally Amazing Leaders) program offers a great experience to students while making money,” said VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “We’re fortunate to be offering this summer program to area youth from a Wayne County grant.”

All home sites will be reviewed upon notification for a thorough assessment prior to scheduling an appointment. Call (734) 699-8900, ext. 9293, by July 5 to schedule an assessment of property.

Service appointments are limited and will include mowing, edging, pruning, weeding planted areas, leaf clean up, hedge trimming, plant and flower maintenance, and mulching (provided by the homeowner).

“It takes a lot of planning and organizing to offer this service to residents and the youth participate, but most importantly we’re looking forward to helping those in need,” said Human Service Director Nicole Sumpter.

This program is a one-time community service and not a professional landscaping company. The township reserves the right to turn down any citizen for lawn-care services.

Due to COVID-19, several aspects of the program will be altered to comply with Governor Whitmer’s Executive Orders, said Director Sumpter. The R.E.A.L. program will follow all guidelines from the CDC, Wayne county Public Health Department, and OSHA, she said.

