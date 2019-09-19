VBT sponsors opioid awareness program, plus training on Narcan use

More than 100 people were trained in the use of Narcan to revive those with opioid overdose on Sept. 12 at Wayne County Community College in Van Buren Township. Each person trained received a free Narcan kit. The event also feature an Opioid Awareness Forum with speakers from Van Buren Police, Growth Works, and Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell also was present. Moderators were Fire Chief Amy Brow and VBT Trustee Reggie Miller.

Trustee Miller lost two close siblings to opioids and said, “If I can save one person, all the money and effort will be worth it.”