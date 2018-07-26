VBT rezones Smith Farm, agrees to fast-track ‘Pancake Project’

The secret development, dubbed the “Pancake Project” by the Michigan Economic Development Authority, is on its way following action of the Van Buren Township Board at its regular meeting July 17.

The development will be on the 79-acre Harold Smith Farm on Michigan Avenue in Denton, that the board voted unanimously to rezone to light industrial to make way for the project.

The board also approved a development agreement between the township and the potential, unnamed developer of the “Pancake Project.” This allows the developer to get started on the building foundation and the shell before the final site plan is approved in order to beat the winter season.

Director of Planning and Economic Development Ron Akers said it does not waive any zoning or engineering standards. “It just allows them to get in the ground early,” Akers said.

In the board’s work/study session, when trustees asked if it was a foreign company, the developer said it wasn’t.

The name of the company involved in the “Pancake Project” is expected to be released by the Aug. 8 planning commission meeting when it is on the agenda.

VBT Clerk Leon Wright said the township wants to thank Aerotropolis and others who helped to bring the company to the township.

Trustee Sherry Frazier said this project proves that the money paid to Aerotropolis over the years was worth it.

The board also approved the conditional rezoning agreement that guarantees a 400-foot buffer around most of the project, protecting the residents in the community of Denton from activities there.

It is said to be a research and development building.

In other business at the one hour and 42 minute meeting, the board:

• Approved an amendment to the professional services agreement between the township and Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority for the Summer Youth Employment Program (called The REAL in VBT). The grant went from $48,000 to $83,000. Supervisor Kevin McNamara, who is on the board that gave the township the grant, said he could have gotten more money, but this is the most the township can handle;

• Approved having Ross and Barr, Inc., provide a new carport for the Public Safety Department at a cost of $28,920. The company will tear down the present failing carport and recycle the metal as part of the deal. The company is also putting up the east carport which blew down last year. The insurance for that is $27,000;

• Approved the purchase of the DNR property north of the Belleville Bridge for $20,000, plus a $2,000 processing fee, for unspecified park usage. Supervisor McNamara said a year ago the DNR contacted the township about purchase of the 3 acres on the lake and the board approved negotiations. The value of the property was $750,000, he said, and the township requested a reappraisal as a park. Then the price was $250,000. The DNR had $319,000 invested in the property. He said the township said it would be good with that if it got a $300,000 grant. The township also asked for a $1 deal. The DNR then came up with the $20,000 offer with a $2,000 processing fee. McNamara said the township could still go for a $300,000 grant. He said no stipulations are on the property use. “It’s going to be a beautiful park no matter what it is,” McNamara said.

• Heard a presentation by Marina Gerick on her Girl Scout Silver Award project “Benches for Belleville.” She asked the public to help her collect 400 pounds of plastic bottle and container tops to make a bench to be placed somewhere in the tri-community. Drop-off containers are located at many locations around the area, including the library, VBT hall, and the Independent. More information is on the Facebook page Benches for Belleville;

• Watched State Rep. Erika Geiss present two awards to VBT Deputy Clerk Joanne Montgomery: the Michigan Municipal Clerk Certification (CMMC) and the International Association of Municipal Clerks Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) certification. Also, Rep. Geiss presented Clerk Leon Wright with the International Association of Municipal Clerks Master Municipal Clerk (MMC) certification. Supervisor McNamara said the township pays for the training. Clerk Wright is slated to be featured in the next MTA magazine for his achievement;

• Watched Trustee Reggie Miller award the Michigan Township Association Certificate of Excellence in Election Administration to the Clerk’s Department. McNamara said the township will be going after the Township of Excellence Award in each department;

• Watched Treasurer Sharry Budd present a check of $5,955 from the Civic Fund to Clerk Wright for his election trailer to bring voting equipment to the polls and a check for $20,675 to the Public Safety Department for a server to support the in-car video camera system. Budd was the only member of the Civic Fund present and no one from the Public Safety Department was present to accept its check;

• Approved the appointment of Charles Larocque to the Board of Zoning Appeals as an alternate with a term to expire Dec. 1, 2019. Also approved the appointment of Larocque to the Local Development Finance Authority with a term to expire to expire Aug. 12, 2020. Larocque is a Staff Engineer II for Canton Township and has been a resident of VBT for 30 years;

• Approved the appointment of Scott Medlen to the Local Development Finance Authority with a term to expire Dec.1, 2019. Medlen is an employee of Sovereign Partners and property manager of Grace Lake. He replaces Danylo Dobriansky;

• Adopted a resolution affirming approval of the Senior Alliance 2019 Annual Implementation Plan for Aging Services; and

• Heard resident John Delaney say everyone except Trustee Sherry Frazier, who was a few minutes late for the meeting and didn’t vote on adoption of the revised agenda, is guilty of trying to pull something over on the people. He said on Monday, July 16, the board went into closed door session to discuss “purchase or lease of real property” and then somehow agreed to buy the DNR property and put it on the Tuesday agenda. “None of the township knew about this,” Delaney said, adding it would have been better to let the people discuss it before rushing into buying the property. He asked if they took a vote in closed session or McNamara just decided to do it himself. “You’re in violation of common sense,” he said, adding this was like what McNamara tried to do at Wayne County. He said he got six text messages in the last hour about the DNR property. McNamara said the board directed him to negotiate with the DNR and they decided as a board. “The board will decide and whatever they decide, we do.”