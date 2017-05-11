VBT Police pass out info on ‘What to Do When stopped by Police’

A tri-fold, compact brochure is being distributed by the Van Buren Township Police to give the public tips on how best to interact with police.

“What To Do When Stopped By The Police” was put together in cooperation with the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.

It includes information on why police stop citizens or vehicles, what to do if approached or stopped by a police officer, and what to do at a traffic stop or your home. It explains when police can search without a warrant, use of force, video recording, and your rights if arrested.

If you believe you are being treated unprofessionally, “Comply now … Complain later,” the brochure says. “Challenge traffic tickets in court, not on the road.”

The brochure asks the public to remember that officers have a tough and dangerous job and, “The same officer who gave you a ticket this morning will risk his or her life for you this afternoon.”

Brochures can be picked up in the lobby of the VBT Police Department, 46425 Tyler Road, (734) 699-8930.