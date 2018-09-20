VBT police arrest Louisiana man fleeing arrest warrant

Van Buren Township police arrested a former Louisiana State Police cadet who was wanted for sending nude photos of a former U.S. Army worker in a blackmail attempt.

Jimmy M. Kassis, 26, of Tibodaux, LA, was arrested on Aug. 31 and extradited to Louisiana on Sept. 14 with the assistance of the Michigan State Police. He has been lodged into the Lafourche Parish prison on $50,000 bond.

On Aug. 6 he was charged with non-consensual disclosure of a private image.

The investigation by the U.S. Army began on June 5 and the Louisiana State Police were contacted by the Army about the ongoing investigation into their then-recruit. The LSP immediately terminated him.

Kassis was formerly employed by the Army and allegedly mailed nude images of the victim to the victim’s U.S. Army general. He also allegedly was getting ready to send the same images to the victim’s supervisor at a separate place of employment to blackmail the victim.