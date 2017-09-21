VBT Planners to set hearing on medical marijuana ordinances

Van Buren Township’s committee to study medical marijuana has recommended the township opt out of the new state law that would allow expanded grow locations, dispensaries, and other businesses.

The opt in or out decision must be made by mid-December said Matthew Best, VBT deputy director of planning and economic development.

At the Sept. 13 meeting of the VBT Planning Commission, Best said the committee believes the fees aren’t enough to cover enforcement and it doesn’t want to create a drag on public safety.

“The public safety director and police chief believe it is a net draw,” Best said.

Since Wayne and Ypsilanti are opting into the law, any local users can go to those nearby places for their medical marijuana, he said.

In order to opt out, VBT has to amend its zoning ordinance on marijuana cultivation and revoke its medical marijuana registration ordinance. In order to do that the planning commission needs to schedule a public hearing. Then, its recommendation would go to the township board for a final vote.

“Let’s set a public hearing,” said commission chairwoman Carol Thompson. “There’s no reason to wait.”

The date of the public hearing was not announced.

In other business at the one-hour-and-40-minute meeting, the commission:

• Held a public hearing at which no public spoke and then, after much discussion, approved preliminary site plan approval for a 125-foot cell tower to be installed on a 75’x75’ plot a quarter mile off the northwest corner of Ecorse and Morton Taylor roads by Parallel Infrastructure. This is mainly for Verizon Wireless, but others will co-locate on the monopole. The final site plan and special land use will be considered at the Oct. 25 meeting;

• Heard Best say that the staff is receiving complaints about the length of the approval process for projects. He said one extra meeting can mean the death of a project. “We believe we should look at our process,” Best said. He suggested it be discussed as an agenda item by the commission. Best said the hope is to cut the three-month process down to less;

• Heard Best report that administrative approval has been given to changes for the McDonald’s on Rawsonville Road, including replacing the current big “M” with a smaller “M” in the new style like that at Michigan Avenue and Canton Center Road; and

• Discussed the scope of the upcoming Master Plan update that will take from eight to 12 months to complete. The total Master Plan hasn’t been updated since 1985, but money has been in the budget to do so for the past two years. Best said the township has been busy with other matters but now it’s time to move forward. “We believe we’re tied with the City of Belleville,” said Best, noting VBT will invite the city planning commission to a joint meeting. “The supervisor and staff believe that’s important.”