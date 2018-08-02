VBT Planners OK replacement of lakeside stairway for Bayshore

Since Van Buren Township’s new lakeside ordinance has gone into effect, it’s a bit more complicated to replace structures in need of repair on the township’s property next to Belleville Lake.

At its July 25 meeting, the Van Buren Township Planning Commission considered the request of Brighton Building Company to remove and reconstruct a set of existing stairs at Bayshore Condominiums.

As this property is used for multiple family residential, the zoning designation would be under the Non-Single Family Residential (BLB) district standards which allows for stairs located on the township lake property as a use subject to planning commission approval.

Ron Akers, director of planning and economic development, prepared a three-page report on the request and then recommended approval. The commission voted unanimously to approve the staircase.

Part of the packet of information given to the commissioners was a required hold-harmless agreement allowing use of township property signed by John Cothorn, president of Bayshore North Condominiums.

Presenting Bayshore’s project to the planners was Kurt Harvey of Brighton Building Company of Lakeland, MI.

Harvey said the stairway is to have access to the waterfront as part of Bayshore’s master plan. He had done several projects at Bayshore in the past and this is the first under the new ordinance.

Estimated price of the 5’ wide, 45’ long wooden stairway with handrails is $15,936. There is an upper starting platform, a mid-way landing, and 25 steps. The project location is at Building #1 on the waterfront between rows of bushes.

Akers said the current dock cluster which is adjacent to the condominiums is in excess of 400’ in length. There is one other stairway on this cluster of docks, but per the plans it is located on the far southern end. The proposed replacement of the stairs is located on the northern end of this dock cluster.

Based on the large length of the dock replacing the stairs in the existing location is not unreasonable but is reasonably necessary to access the dock cluster on the north side.

He said under the ordinance, the maximum allowed lot coverage for the frontage is 60% in the BLB district. The approximate width of docks and stairwells is 230’ and the approximate frontage amount is 1,840’, making a lot coverage of about 12.5%. This makes it compliant with the ordinance.

Aug. 8 agenda

Akers reported that at the next planning commission agenda on Aug. 8, several items will be considered:

• Proposed Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment which adds “High Tech, Data Processing, and Computer Centers” as a permitted use in the M-1, Light Industrial Zoning District;

• A request by US Signal Properties to rezone the property located at 9275 Haggerty Road from C-1 (General Business) to OT (Office Technology);

• A request by RA Chiesa Architects for a special use approval for a drive-through restaurant at 10573 and 10551 Belleville Road. The Henderson home is at 10551; and

• Site plan for phase 1 of the “Pancake Project” on the former Smith Farm in Denton, encompassing the parking lot, location of building shell, and berms around the drainage ponds. Phase 2 site plan is coming.