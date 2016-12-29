VBT PD to go into archives to get 2007 file to prosecute suspect

Bernardo Keith Frye, 54, had been lodged in the Wayne County Jail with bond of $5,000/10% on a charge of operating while intoxicated-third and failure to stop at a property damage accident (attended vehicle) on April 14, 2007 in Van Buren Township.

He was brought before 34th District Court Chief Judge Tina Brooks Green for his preliminary exam on Dec. 21, but the officer in charge of the case, Sgt. Marc Abdilla, was not present and Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Nadine Hammoud said police couldn’t find the evidence.

Prosecutor Hammoud said the People cannot proceed because Sgt. Abdilla is on vacation and won’t be back until January and they can’t find the file, but will find it soon.

Judge Green said this is a drunk driving charge from 2007, and she’s not inclined to dismiss the charge.

Hammoud said he had three prior drunk driving convictions and he is unable to post the $500 for bond. He was in the Jackson County Jail since Sept. 5 on another charge and then was brought over to Wayne County Jail where he’d been since Dec. 5.

The court-appointed attorney made a motion to dismiss the charge and have the warrant reissued when the officer is back and the file is found.

Prosecutor Hammoud said she would have no opposition to a personal bond with an electronic tether.

Judge Green sent for the detective on duty at the courthouse from VBT and Det. Donovan McCarthy entered the courtroom. He said police would need to go into the archives to get the file and Judge Green asked why they didn’t do that. Det. McCarthy said Sgt. Abdilla was on vacation.

Judge Green released Frye on a personal bond, with included alcohol testing, and adjourned the preliminary exam until 10 a.m., Jan. 4 before Judge Brian Oakley. She said at this time the exam must go forward or it will be dismissed. No more adjournments.

Jalil Rashon-Josiah Smith

Jalil Rashon-Josiah Smith, 20, was present for his preliminary exam as co-defendant on two charges of larceny in a building (involving cell phones on display) in VBT on Nov. 28. He was free after posting bond of $5,000/10%.

Smith waived his preliminary exam and Judge Green bound him over to circuit court at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice on Jan. 4 for an arraignment on the information.

Avontae Dajuan Covington

Avontae Dajuan Covington, 25, waived his preliminary exam on charges of possession of analogues and driving while license suspended in Belleville on Sept. 30, 2015. He was bound over to circuit court for his arraignment on the information on Jan. 4. Covington is free on $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

He is facing similar charges in Wyandotte for a Dec. 14 incident.

Mark Steven Daroci

Mark Steven Daroci, 55, waived his preliminary exam and charges of operating while intoxicated-3rd and driving while license suspended-2nd on Dec. 10 in Sumpter Township. Judge Green bound him over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Jan. 4. He is free after posting $50,000/10% bond.

Lisa Halina Gonzalez

Lisa Halina Gonzalez, 47, waived her preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court on Jan. 4 to face charges of being in possession of controlled substance less than 25 grams on Feb. 9 in VBT. She is free after posting $10,000/10% bond.

William Thomas Tatum

William Thomas Tatum was present for his probable cause conference on a felony charge of embezzlement in VBT on Dec. 5. He was lodged on $5,000/10% bond. Court-appointed attorney David Lankford got him a plea bargain that dropped the felony charge and added a new charge of larceny more than $200 but less than $1,000.

Tatum told Judge Oakley he stole the money from Kmart and Kmart fired him. His sentence is delayed for 12 months, plus fines and reimbursement, and if there are no problems for a year the case will be erased from his file. His aunt said she will be paying his fines. She flew in for him and said, “We’re getting ready to strategize his life for the future.”