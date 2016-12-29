VBT Environmental Commission approves tighter coal tar ban

An amended coal tar ordinance that tightens up rules for applicators of driveway sealants was passed by the Van Buren Township Environmental Commission at its Dec. 21 meeting.

The commission’s recommendation to pass the amended ordinance has been sent to the township board for consideration.

The commission members hope to have the amended ordinance in place by the time driveways and parking lots are being resurfaced in the spring.

At the Nov. 16 meeting of the commission there wasn’t a quorum, so although members present agreed with the draft wording, they couldn’t take a vote. At the Dec. 21 meeting there was a quorum.

The changes included reducing the maximum amount of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAH) allowed to .1%, from the original 1%; addition of fines as penalties; and necessity for application contractors to be certified.

“We got something started and others are following,” said Commission Chairman David Brownlee, referring to the coal tar ordinance VBT passed last December at the commission’s urging. VBT was the first municipality in the state to pass the ordinance, but soon others followed and most of them had tough penalties.

“The target is not the residents, it’s the applicators.”

He said the residents can’t buy buckets of driveway sealant with PAH, anyway, since Lowe’s, Home Depot, and other places no longer sell such mixtures.

Brownlee said he went over sealant work done by a popular local applicator and his work failed Brownlee’s test for PAH.

He said VBT has to order the number of pamphlets it wants available from the Huron River Watershed Council and get them distributed. The pamphlets cover the health and wellness issues of PAH and coal tar. He said in June, the city of Belleville sent out the pamphlets in its water bills.

“We have to educate the community by March,” Brownlee said. And, he said, the township needs to notify the applicators that there will be a small stipend to register.

“Many people don’t know about it,” said Commissioner Ron Merritt, noting his neighbors all know, but others he’s talked to do not know.

“Education is the biggest enforcer,” Brownlee said. He said they are focusing on PAH not coal tar because manufacturers of the sealants change the name of the substance to avoid coal tar regulations.

“I think it goes to the board of trustees next and we will move it as quickly as we can,” said Matthew Best, deputy director of planning and economic development.

In other business at the Dec. 21 meeting, the commission:

• Heard Best report that there has been a request from Marvin Lang to use biosolids from the Ann Arbor Waste Treatment plant on 45 acres of land owned by Richard Wallace on the northeast corner of Hull and Hoeft roads. The fertilizer is human waste in a slurry in a tank. Commissioner Debuck, a lifelong farmer, said it doesn’t smell unless it’s improperly put into the ground. Best said this substance has been used by farmers in the township in the past and if residents haven’t noticed it then, they won’t notice it now. It is used on cash crops like corn, beans, and soybeans and is “like recycling,” Debuck said;

• Discussed the status of the dam in Ypsilanti that at one point was going to be removed, with the danger of what is behind the dam polluting Belleville Lake. Best said he will follow through to see what the status is;

• Discussed the Lakeshore Zoning Amendment and General Ordinance that will be having a public hearing before the VBT Planning Commission at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 25. Best said “the ordinance that wouldn’t die” has been worked on for 10 years. A year ago it was presented again and opposed by a large number of residents, so a subcommittee made of up some of those opposing the ordinance worked at revising the ordinance and now they support it. Best said earlier that day they mailed 700 letters to occupants and all property owners affected along the lake informing them of the public hearing; and

• Discussed the EQ Waste Treatment Plant Permit renewal that is coming up in 2017, if all goes well. Best said a huge binder full of information is available for people to read at the township clerk’s office to get all the information on its operation, but, “Nothing has changed in the facility. They are just renewing their permit.” Best said, “We would be in violation of the host agreement if we opposed this without talking to them. He said Carrie and Sylvia of US Ecology would be glad to come to a commission meeting to discuss the permit.

Before the meeting started, commission members, staff, and former commission member Jeff Jahr gathered to eat a potluck holiday dinner, featuring Jahr’s pizza.