VBT Director Akers: Menard set to start VBT construction this spring

Menard home improvement store representatives have alerted Van Buren Township officials that it will begin construction of its VBT store this spring.

In July 2015, Menard received final site plan approval from the township to build a 1,019,014-square-foot store on 27.24 acres of vacant property just north of Walmart on Belleville Road.

They expected to start construction in 2016, but then in 2016 it announced it was delaying construction for a year and expected to start in 2017.

At the Dec. 14 meeting of the VBT Planning Commission, Director of Planning and Economic Development Ron Akers said he received an email from Menard with that announcement.

Akers said Menard representatives plan to come to a VBT Planning Commission meeting in January to seek a change to the site plan that has been approved. They want to reduce the size of the storage facility behind the store and Akers said that should not be a problem.

Sumpter/Hull

When asked about the onsite activity at the southeast corner of Sumpter and Hull roads, Akers said the parcel on the corner is zoned Commercial and the rest of the farmland there is zoned for Agriculture.

He said if anyone wanted to build something commercial on the farmland they would have to seek rezoning and changing the Master Plan. He said no one has approached the township with a request.

Bemis/Sumpter

Planning Commissioner Joan Franzoi asked what was going on at the northwest corner of Bemis and Sumpter roads, and Matthew Best, Deputy Director of Planning and Economic Development, said the parcel on that corner is zoned Commercial and the “L” around it is zoned Agriculture.

He said someone has been looking into building a residence on the “L.”

Walmart

Akers said his department has given administrative approval to Walmart for refreshing the outside of the building with paint and clearcoat brick sealant and extensive material remodeling. He said the elevation and colors won’t change, but signage is proposed.

Wendy’s, Belleville Road

Administrative approval also has been given to Wendy’s at 11000 Belleville Road to “refresh their look,” according to Akers.

Wendy’s will be removing its solarium and making the restaurant smaller, replacing doors and windows and renovations on the inside, he said. They plan to reseal the parking lot and sidewalk changes.