VBT DDA votes to convert streetlights in streetscape to LED

The Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority voted unanimously at its Nov. 28 meeting to convert the 72 streetlights on Belleville Road to LED, but to keep the aestheticly pleasing look of the present teardrop design.

DDA Executive Director Susan Ireland presented three proposals from DTE, two of which involved removing and replacing all 72 streetlight poles.

The cost of selected Option A is $153,384, which covers materials and labor and five sets of replacement parts for the DDA stockpile.

Director Ireland said due to design changes since 2001 when the streetlights were installed, converting them to LED will require replacing the roadway arm and teardrop fixture.

The return on investment would be 4.9 years.

The DDA is still responsible to purchase replacement parts and file insurance claims. Average cost to replace a pole is about $8,700.

“When we file an insurance claim, we have a $1,000 deductible, as well as the cost of staff time to process and follow the claim,” Ireland reported. She said she checked and found only eight poles had to be replaced since 2001.

The DDA pays an annual cost of $57,994 for electric service to the streetlights and with the option chosen the estimated annual savings with LEDs would be $30,824.40.

Ireland said this would be a 2018 project, with March being the earliest start date possible if it is ordered now.

DDA Chairman Craig Atchinson said both his business and Meijer’s put in Option C, which was more utilitarian and with more light.

That option was to remove the 72 existing poles and replace them with stock black poles each with an Autobahn Series black luminaire at a total project cost of $191,205 and ROI of 6.4 years. The luminaire is flat and functional. Under that option, DTE would have sole responsibility to repair or replace poles and luminaires. The DDA would no longer be required to insure the poles, file claims of any kind or maintain a stockpile of replacement parts.

“Option C makes the most sense,” Atchinson said.

“It’s the most prudent move,” agreed DDA member Helen Foster.

“It makes the most sense,” Atchinson repeated.

“I don’t think you want to blend in with Meijer,” said vice chairman Carol Bird.

“Menards will have something similar,” said DDA member Ron Blank.

“Driving down the road, I like the teardrop better,” said Bird.

Foster said, it was a matter of business vs. aesthetics and you can’t add a banner on the utilitarian poles. The poles would have to be altered.

“The teardrop fixture was selected by this board for aesthetics,” said Blank. “It’s part of the beauty of Belleville Road. They get knocked down once in awhile … My vote it to keep what we have. Keep the tear drop.”

Atchinson said Option C makes more sense, “but I agree with the others on the look.”

Blank made the motion to go with Option A, which entailed transferring $125,000 from 2017 street lighting to 2018 street lighting and authorize the township supervisor, a DDA member, to execute Option A to the DTE Master Agreement.

In other business in the half-hour meeting, the DDA:

• Heard Ireland report the Belleville Road pedestrian crossing over I-94 will have bids let in March and will begin construction after the Strawberry Festival and be complete by the end of November. She said there will be single lane closures and a limited number of ramp closures during the “setting of the beams.” MDOT stated they will plan these occurrences to take place at off-peak times as much as possible. Also they will make every effort to limit the impact on local events such as the VBT fireworks, Strawberry Festival, Wayne County Fair, Air Show, and college/professional sporting events;

• Heard Ireland report the Belleville Road Placemaking project received preliminary site plan approval from the VBT planning commission at its Oct. 25 meeting. There have been some modifications to the site plan, most notably the inclusion of four parking spaces. Two of them will be handicap striped to put additional parking closer to the principle structure. A brick column will be included at each driveway and a decorative wall by the four new parking spaces in the same material used to construct the sign and driveway columns. The job is expected to be bid in January;

• Heard Ireland report the DDA is working to prepare documents for inclusion in the township’s Capital Improvement Plan, which will be updated yearly. This will identify and plan for capital expenditures/projects of $20,000 or greater which are expected to be expended within a six-year period;

• Heard Assistant Director Lisa Lothringer report that she received another scholarship from SEMCOG to attend the final module in the Grant Writing / Management series, a two-day workshop on Grant Management. She also reported attending a meeting discussing the possibility of putting together something similar to the Art Prize in Grand Rapids, that was suggested to the Belleville DDA. Lothringer also reported on her email releases and advertising purchased to promote the township; and

• Went into a closed-door session to consider the purchase of real property and then came out to purchase another right of way along Belleville Road.