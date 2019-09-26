VBT DDA hires Wade Trim for new Capital Improvement Plan

Wade Trim was hired by the Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority for a lump sum of $21,000 to help a subcommittee put together a new “wish list” of capital improvements to work on in the DDA district.

At its regular DDA meeting on May 28, Executive Director Susan Ireland said Wade Trim knows the township and, by using them, “We don’t have to reinvent the wheel.”

Director Ireland referred to the present list of DDA projects that has pretty much been completed at a total cost of $27,570,500.

She said she called Dave Nummer, who was the former township engineering consultant at Wade Trim, to present a proposal, but she did all the talking at the meeting. Nummer encouraged her, saying she was doing a good job explaining the project.

Ireland said in looking at a new list of projects, “We also take a step closer in the township’s pursuit of Redevelopment Ready Community status with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).”

In a memo presented on the Capital Improvement Plan topic, Ireland said, “After thoughtful consideration, I made a conscious decision to reach out to Wade Trim, asking them for a proposal to assist the DDA with this process. They are very familiar with the Van Buren DDA and we have collaborated on several successful projects in recent years. Wade Trim has the ability to dive into this with virtually no learning curve as would be required of others.”

Ireland said this is something the DDA has to do.

Wade Trim will summarize each project, provide graphical representation, budget level cost estimates, and time estimates, she said. Ireland said funding for the project has been included in the 2019 DDA Budget.

“We got it done,” said DDA member Carol Bird. “We need a new list,”

“We still haven’t widened Belleville Road,” pointed out DDA chairman Craig Atchinson and Mark Laginess noted the DDA has taken steps in that direction. He referred to getting rights of way along that stretch of the road.

Ireland said she would like to see center turn lanes on Belleville Road from Tyler to Ecorse.

“It’s difficult at times to be getting out,” Ireland said.

Nummer said he has “an idea of some creative things to come up with.”

It was noted DDA members Mark Laginess and Vic Delibera were on the committee that came up with the present plan.

Chairman Atchinson reappointed Laginess and Delibera to the new subcommittee, along with Bird and Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara.

The current list includes the $5 million renovation and addition to township hall, the $5 million Fire Station #2, $2.5 million in traffic light signalization and road repair, the $6.2 million Belleville/Ecorse Road intersection project with landscaping, the $1.3 million non-motorized pathway over I-94 on Belleville Road (in progress), the $1,460,000 Placemaking Initiative (in progress), and others.

In April 2017, the Van Buren Township Board of Trustee voted to change from long-time engineering consultant Wade Trim to Fishbeck, Thompson, Carr & Huber for engineering work for the township.