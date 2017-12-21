VBT DDA hires township attorney, engineer for Placemaking project

In a six-minute, special meeting Dec. 14, the Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority unanimously passed a motion to hire the township attorney and engineer to help with Belleville Road Placemaking project easements at a cost of about $13,000.

DDA Executive Director Susan Ireland explained that there are seven easements involved with the Placemaking project and she talked with engineer Dave Potter of Fishbeck, Thompson, Carr and Huber who proposed engineering work in an amount not to exceed $10,000 and an additional $3,000 for legal fees.

Ireland said Potter talked to the township’s attorney Patrick McCauley on the legal cost.

Ireland said the proposal includes title verification, exhibits and descriptions based on the CAD (computer-aided design) drawings for the project, and coordination with legal counsel to provide appropriate documents, negotiation of terms, and recording.

She said once the structures are removed from the DDA parcels and the lots combined, they will be able to complete the cross-access parking easement with the Remerica property.

The DDA members were provided with a color-coded CAD map showing sewer, water main, and sidewalk easements required, including one sidewalk between the DDA project and Aldi’s.

The Placemaking project, estimated at $2 million in cost, is at 10101 and 10151 Belleville Road and includes the site of the former home and woodshop of the late Albert “Grandpa” Harris.