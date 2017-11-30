VBT approves quite claim deed, clears the way for Speedway

At its regular meeting on Nov. 21, the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved conveying three small parcels of land along Belleville Road from the Charter Township of Van Buren to the VBT Downtown Development Authority by quit claim deed.

This clears the way for the Speedway station at the northeast corner of Belleville and Tyler roads because the parcel sites are where Wayne County wanted Speedway’s turn lane to be located — and the DDA had agreed to sell them to Speedway.

There was little discussion at the regular meeting, but at the work/study meeting the day before there were lots of comments.

DDA Executive Director Susan Ireland stated that she had mistakenly typed in the Charter Township of Van Buren name as owner of the property that the DDA had actually purchased from private owners.

She called it a “clerical error” that the three parcels were deeded to the township instead of the DDA and she asked for quick claim deeds to correct the error. She wanted the parcels back so they could be conveyed to Speedway, as agreed upon.

Trustee Sherry Frazier, a realtor, said it was a “technical error,” not a “clerical error.”

Supervisor Kevin McNamara said he was talking to a Butzel Long attorney he wanted to hire and the attorney said she already represented Speedway. Supervisor McNamara said the attorney said she was told the supervisor was trying to block Speedway and Speedway was ready to sue.

Trustee Paul White and Trustee Frazier said they thought there were too many gas stations on Belleville Road and thought there shouldn’t be any more.

“Let’s get a legal opinion,” Supervisor McNamara said, suggesting maybe they could stop Speedway by not approving the quick claim deed.

“I have one,” Ireland said, and came up to McNamara at the board table with a piece of paper from an attorney.

McNamara looked at the paper and stated, “That’s not the issue,” without explaining.

McNamara said the DDA purchased the parcels with its money and if the township doesn’t give it back, the DDA will sue VBT. He indicated that was not a problem.

“I would like a legal opinion on if I can stop Speedway,” McNamara said.

Ron Akers, director of planning and economic development, reported that Speedway has received final site plan approval and Wayne County approval of its plans.

“The error was made by me,” Ireland said. “I typed the document.”

“I’m removing it from the township meeting [on Nov. 21],” McNamara stated. “I need a legal opinion about Speedway.”

Clerk Leon Wright pointed out that the Speedway development still had access from Tyler Road, if the Belleville Road access was blocked.

“I want Speedway blocked if they can be blocked,” McNamara said. “If they can’t be blocked, that’s life.”

CeJay Marshal said from the audience that he is among the consumers looking forward to Speedway coming. He said Meijer needs competition because sometimes gas is 20 cents higher at Meijer than at other stations on Belleville Road.

“I carry a Speedway Rewards Card,” said Trustee White at the end of the discussion.

By the next day, however, the item was back on the agenda.

McNamara explained at the Nov. 21 meeting: “The DDA bought property to build a sidewalk and on the deed was VBT not VBT DDA. The title company did not catch it. We did not vote to buy property and the board has to vote to buy property.”

“I was disappointed in the title company we hired and we paid the title company and the attorney,” Trustee Frazier said.

“We pay for them to check things and for them to allow Ms. Ireland to sign for the township was not right,” Trustee Frazier said.

Trustee White said he was asked to attend a 35-45-minute meeting with McNamara, Ireland, Akers, Matthew Best, and the attorney to discuss the subject.

“It was deeded to VBT instead of the DDA and the attorney said they had to clean up the technical error and that wasn’t caught by our title company and attorney,” Trustee White said.

Trustee Frazier said, “I hope we are recording the deeds” and Ireland assured her they were.