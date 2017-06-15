Van Buren Twp., Van Buren Public Schools to start chess club

Van Buren Township has formed a community partnership with Van Buren Public School Superintendent Pete Kudlak in establishing a chess club at Owen Intermediate and McBride Middle School for their students this fall.

Both the township and the school recognize the cognitive and behavioral benefits of chess and are working to bring these benefits to as many students as possible throughout the school year by joining forces and working together to get this program off the ground.

School Supt. Kudlak noted that students throughout the Van Buren Public School District are encouraged to participate in the chess club, no matter where they live.

Committee organizers include Kevin Fite of the Detroit Institute of Arts, VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara, community activist Barbara Miller, VBT Trustee Reggie Miller, VBT Executive Assistant Dan Selman, VBT Clerk Leon Wright, and VBT Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Jennifer Zaenglein.

The dates for the chess clubs are set for Mondays, beginning at 3:40 p.m., Oct. 9, at Owen and on Wednesdays, starting at 2:40 p.m., Oct. 10, at McBride in the media center at each school.

Supt. Kudlak said the district will set up registration forms in the fall for those wishing to sign up for the chess club.

The idea of a chess club was first introduced by Barbara Miller at a library board meeting that she was attending along with Trustee Reggie Miller.

Reggie explained that the next day, she called Barbara and asked her if she could take her idea forward to Leon Wright to support the idea of a startup club in Van Buren Township since VBT had possible space.

Trustee Miller immediately got in contact with Clerk Wright who was very supportive of the idea. Barbara then put Reggie in contact with Kevin Fite, the Chess Club director at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Reggie then set up a meeting with Kevin McNamara, Leon Wright, Pete Kudlak and Kevin Fite to meet with everyone on March 27. Next, Deputy Director Jennifer Zaenglein, immediately jumped on board to assist and has been very instrumental in getting the program launched.