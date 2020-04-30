Van Buren Twp. offers tri-community resources interactive map

Van Buren Township announces release of an interactive tri-community resource map containing information from businesses and non-profit organizations who provide a wide variety of services in and around the township.

The new interactive map will allow residents to find resources by location and connect with business and organization who offer assistance, support and essential services.

Community resource categories include clothing, emergency services, families and children, financial assistance, food, mental health, housing and shelters.

By following the link, users will be directed to a page with seven tabs (desktop or laptop view) or sliding screens (mobile device view) for each community resource category. In each tab/screen, users will be able to navigate and click on points to see the provider’s website, phone number, and address, if available. A full listing of all providers also appears on the display panel (desktop or laptop) or by clicking on the “i” for information when using a mobile device.

The map also includes a listing of tri-community businesses that are open and providing essential services during the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order.

To view the map visit: https://vanburen-mi.org/map/ .