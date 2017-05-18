Van Buren Twp. nurse Selina Dallas receives 2017 Nightingale Award

Van Buren Township resident Selina Dallas of Timberview Drive has been recognized among Michigan’s top nurses.

Dallas, who serves as an Administrative Director in Emergency Services at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Harper University / Hutzel Women’s Hospital, received a 2017 Nightingale Award in the “Nursing in the Community” category.

This award is given to a professional nurse who delivers innovative nursing services in a non-traditional setting. The award recipient may be found in home care, community practice, political or legal arenas, case management, within entrepreneurial activities or other non-traditional nursing roles. She/he is dedicated to providing care to those in need inside and/or outside of a hospital setting.

The only event of its kind in the state, this year’s Nightingale Awards were held May 9 at the San Marino Club in Troy. The awards were created to spotlight nurses from a variety of clinical roles who go above and beyond in caring for patients and families.

Each of 10 winning recipients received a check for $1,000, a solid bronze statue of Florence Nightingale, and a special Nightingale ceremonial pin. This was the 29th year of the event, which is hosted by Oakland University’s School of Nursing and its Board of Visitors.

Fox 2 News hosts Roop Raj and Oakland University alumna Amy Andrews co-emceed this year’s awards ceremony.