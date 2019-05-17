Van Buren Township man arrested on drug charges in W. Virginia

Bobby Martell Taylor, 29, of Van Buren Township, was arrested in Monongalia County, West Virginia, on drug charges, according to a criminal complaint.

Taylor was taken into custody May 7 after the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a Fields Park address.

According to the criminal complaint, during the search the task force found Taylor in possession of “bulk heroin, bulk cocaine base (crack),” packaging material and a digital scale.

He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

