Van Buren Township ISO rating improves from Class 6 to 4

Last week, Van Buren Township Fire Chief Amy Brow announced that the Insurance Services Office (ISO) has announced that the VBT fire department’s class rating has improved from a 06/6X to a class 04/4X.

“This means your insurance rates could be reduced,” Chief Brow said to township residents and business owners, noting the insurance savings is primarily seen in businesses within the township.

“Again, this savings only applies to VBT and does not include the City of Belleville,” Chief Brow said.

She said the ISO finished their report on the VBT last August. The rating is from 1 to 10, with the lower numbers better.