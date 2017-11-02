Van Buren Township fire fighters honor retired Chief Traskos

On Oct. 27, Van Buren Township Fire Fighters honored retired chief of the department, Brad Traskos, by presenting him with the 1986 plaque with his name on it that had been removed from the VBT 100-foot ladder truck that has been decommissioned.

The old truck is heading to Schoolcraft College to be used to train fire fighters. A new replacement truck will be ready in January or February.

When chief, Traskos asked voters to pass a 1-mill tax for 1 year to buy three fire trucks, including the old ladder truck. He spoke before the voters, mostly farmers, who filled the Belleville High School auditorium. He was alone on the stage and answered all their questions. The millage passed and he got the trucks to protect the community.

Present for the surprise ceremony were many of Chief Traskos’ family including his wife Diana and their triplets: Bradley, Katelyn, and Andrea.