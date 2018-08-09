Van Buren Township board considers ways to spend $750,000 in special meeting

The Van Buren Township Board of Trustees met in a special, two-and-a-half-hour, afternoon workshop on July 24 to consider how to spend some $750,000 as part of a specially developed CIP+ program.

Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara explained, “This is a board-driven workshop. We want to fix public safety and we’ve been putting away $100,000 a year for three years. This, plus the $130,000 we got for equipment we sold, can be used for new equipment.”

He said, going forward, people told him they wanted township hall to be worked on. He said looking at the Space and Needs study gave him a direction on where the board wanted to go.

He said the board wanted a new boardroom, new microphones, new chairs, new landscaping around the hall. He explained the township has a capital improvement plan (CIP), but this is a CIP+ and is almost separate.

Throughout the meeting the CIP+ program was also referred to as CIP++.

“We probably have some surplus property we should get rid of,” Supervisor McNamara said, referring to descriptions and maps of 16 properties added to the board packet at the last minute. The board did not get to a discussion of these properties because the meeting ended after a 2.5-hour deadline recently set by new board policy.

“Is this because of the $200,000?” asked Trustee Sherry Frazier, referring to money authorized for township projects.

“No. It’s the $750,000 for the CIP+,” McNamara replied. “I would like a decision by budget time.” The township budget sessions have been set for Aug. 13 and 14.

Matthew Best, VBT Director of Public Services, presented the CIP+ projects he had developed.

He said Strategic Capital Planning was very exciting. He said you figure out where you want to go and know what you want.

“We want to be a premier community,” Best said. “I’ve heard you say that.”

“The CIP+ was developed from this board,” McNamara said.

Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wright said the Parks and Rec Commission didn’t approve the plan because it didn’t think it was doing what was needed, referring to a walking track and workout room.

In discussing the plan to turn a multi-purpose room into a dance studio with special floor, mirrors and bars, it was mentioned parents waiting for their children sit on the floor in the township hallway.

Trustee Paul White said the board room is vacant and could be opened for them to sit in to wait.

“Maybe we need a different building for recreational facilities,” said Trustee Sherry Frazier. “Like the Summit in Canton or the Romulus Athletic Center. It’s time for Van Buren Township to have its own recreation center. It will appeal more to the millennials who live in Westlake. They would come. Don’t think a workout room is used. This is just putting a Band-Aid on it.”

“It’s time to offer more to the residents of Van Buren Township,” said Clerk Leon Wright. “They put up with two landfills.” He said now the dance lessons are in two nights of activity. “If we had room, we could have them all one night and be done with them.”

“I agree with both of you,” said Trustee Reggie Miller. “We’ve outgrown our space and need to have a new building. Putting $50,000 into a room? I’m not sold on that.”

Trustee Kevin Martin said a community center is three or four-plus years down the road. “This is an immediate need. It’s a Band-Aid.”

Treasurer Sharry Budd said the floor in the gymnasium is not good for dancing and is too slippery. The tape doesn’t get pulled up after classes. She said they could put in a new floor with markers in the room.

Trustee White asked again about the parents sitting in the hallway on the floor.

“Our decisions should be based on numbers,” Trustee Frazier said. “How many kids? How many times are they there? Canton used all its landfill money to build things for the people, not to supplement their budget. A swimming pool. A park. All used for residents’ benefit. We used it to keep our budget afloat. I’d like the bigger picture.”

McNamara said the CIP+ is a plan to get by for the next 20 years.

“How much would the $8 million do?” Trustee White asked, concerning the money from Waste Management just turned over to the township.

“You’re not touching that!” McNamara said. “You told me to put it away and I did.”

Treasurer Budd said as far as the Romulus Athletic Club, the City of Romulus doesn’t run that any more, but it is supplemented with city general fund money.

Trustee Frazier said maybe the township needs to reach out to the school to see how they can cooperate, instead of duplicate facilities. She pointed out the school has an Olympic-sized pool and a big workout room with lots of equipment.

McNamara noted the board has just spent 40 minutes discussing the first item.

Best explained the CIP+ program: “Over the last 10 years, many township facility improvements were postponed due to lack of funds or their low priority. Many repairs, replacements, updates and upgrades at the Main Township Campus were not done. Staff have identified 17 projects that, if funded, can provide significant, long-term improvements to the township.”

He presented a list of possible special capital improvement projects with quotes for the work. He reminded the board that every project over $20,000 would be brought back to the board for approval.

The CIP+ list:

• Multi-Purpose Room to Dance Studio, $50,000;

• PD/FD chairs/tables, $40,000;

• LED changeover at FD, $19,500;

• Township Entry Improvements, $20,000;

• Flooring, $119,800;

• Painting (Main Campus), $40,000;

• Painting (Fire Stations), $20,000;

• Cement/Driveway repair (FD), $40,000;

• Belleville Area Museum Repairs, $50,000;

• Board Room, $75,000;

• Entry Signs, $20,000;

• Landscaping/Sign Removal, $100,000;

• New VBT Sign, $50,000;

• IT Department Upgrades, $10,000;

• Furniture (Conference/Waiting/Office), $45,000;

• New Sign for Museum, $25,000; and

• Interior Designer, $20,000.

Total is $744,300.

The board discussed the details at length, with McNamara saying, “I don’t feel like having our building look like a dump,” referring to the museum, which is located next to the brand-new library now under construction. He said he is going to Lansing to lobby for a $50,000 grant for the museum to match the township’s $50,000.

After much more discussion, Trustee Frazier said, “We have to be careful to use what we have … It’s a slippery slope you’re on. We’ve got to be cost-effective.”

The cable department estimated it would take $149,000 to upgrade the board room for AV.

“New sound, 75 new chairs,” Trustee Frazier said. “We’ve stepped off the cliff.”

McNamara said he’s been talking to board members and hearing for the past two weeks what the township needs.

“… You’ll have a second bite of the apple when the bids come in…” McNamara said, adding there was a $1.9 million surplus out there.

Editor’s Note: The Independent had to leave the meeting at 5:30 p.m. to attend the regular DDA meeting in a room down the hall, but discussion went on for another hour. The meeting was not cablecast or video recorded.